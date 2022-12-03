Record turnout for Frosty Fest in Harrisburg

SALINE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A group of students is on Santa's Nice list after organizing a community event with a record turnout.
More than a thousand people took part in Frosty Fest in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon. Organizers say it was twice as many as last year.
The holiday event in Harrisburg is organized by the Saline County CEO program.
It's an education course for high school students teaching them to create and run their own businesses.
Frost Fest is a group-project with students bringing the community together for a little holiday cheer.
"So, I really hope everyone had fun here and got into the Christmas spirit and I really hope everybody shops local, because we picked all local vendors from Saline County." said CEO Program member, Kaylee Horn.
"I'm hoping that everybody is happy supporting the students because ultimately us students are the future of Saline County and I hope that they're willing to help us out." CEO Program member, Brock Newman.
Money raised will go back to the program.
Those funds are used to start each student's business as well as next year's festival.