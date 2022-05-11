Record breaking gas prices cause drivers to make budgeting changes

MARION (WSIL)---Expecting to pay more at the pump is no surprise, but gas prices are now breaking records.
The National price of regular unleaded gas is $4.40 per gallon.
In Missouri, the statewide average is $3.98, passing the previous record of $3.94 in 2008.
Kentucky is currently averages $4.17 per gallon.
The Carbondale-Marion area is averaging $4.65, almost a $1.50 higher than a year prior.
Drake Schmeiderer from Herrin runs SI Lawn and Habitat Solutions, a lawn care company.
He says the price of diesel has hurt business.
"It's definitely increased costs for my customers. It's not free. I have to use fuel everywhere I go for every customer," said Schmeiderer.
According to AAA, the price of gas is directly impacted by unrest around the world.
"There is still a global uncertainty and a global unrest in the crude oil market. And so we've really seen crude oil prices remain elevated as demand continues to increase for gas and petroleum products, and that's what we're really seeing prices at the pump respond to," said AAA spokesperson, Nick Chabarria.
Despite high prices, there are things to help you save some money.
-Keep your car well maintained with proper check ups on oil and keep your tires inflated properly.
-Avoid hard accelerations and practice safe driving techniques to avoid repeatedly slamming on the brakes and hitting the gas.
And as prices continue to spike and fall, Chabarria said to stay alert.
"As we're kinda getting ready for the summer travel season, with memorial day approaching, anticipate gas prices to really be on a rollercoaster ride," said Chabarria.