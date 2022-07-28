Recession talks pick up as economy continues to struggle

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- For a second straight quarter, the U.S. economy weakened. A lot of people wonder right now-are we are in a recession?
An economist says that might not be a simple question to answer.
"The federal reserve is on track to do what they signaled they were going to do earlier this year," said SIU-C professor Kevin Sylwester.
From January to March the economy saw a one-point-six percent decrease. Now, the federal government reports a nearly 1 percent decrease in the economy.
On Wednesday the federal reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year. This time three-quarter of a percent. The goal is to cut spending and reign in inflation.
"This is just another piece of that action," said Sylwester.
But isn't spending a good thing? Isn't a vibrant economy good for the country? Sylwester says in theory spending is good. But like most things, it's not that simple.
"What the federal reserve is worried about and what some economists are worried about you to push up against supply constraints. There's only so much the economy can produce," he said.
"If the economy is not capable of producing all the goods and services the people want to buy, We see that reflecting through higher prices."
Traditionally the definition widely accepted for a recession is the fall of the Gross Domestic Product (or GDP) for two consecutive quarters. By that definition, one could argue for a recession.
Sylwester says that definition isn't always as cut and dry as one would think.
"There really isn't an official definition," said Sylwester. "The NBER looks at not just Gross Domestic Product, but a wide range of data."
Sylwester is quick to point out, that oftentimes, a recession isn't officially declared until months after.
"The NBER never says, 'oh a recession started today,'" Sylwester explains. "They look back and says, 'oh several months ago, from the data we've collected since, we can pinpoint the beginning of the recession to that time several months ago."
So, are we in a recession?
"I think the NBER when they eventually do make a determination will determine that sometime in early 2022 but again, we'll see if that's the case," Sylwester concluded.