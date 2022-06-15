Recent heatwave means high demand for A/C repair

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was another hot one today as excessive heat warnings continue in our area.
Most of us are taking comfort with our A/C units cranked up as near-record temperatures continue, but when you're unit goes out, repairs are a must.
Phone calls continued most of the day at Charlie's Air Conditioning and Heating. To say the Carterville business is seeing an uptick in calls this week is an understatement.
"We're getting approximately anywhere from 50, 75, 100 calls a day," said the president of Charlie's Air Conditioning and heating, Charlie Hogg.
Charlie's employs 15 techs, all out in the heat working as hard as they can to repair units and get the cold air flowing again.
"[It's] all hands on deck," said Hogg. "The guys are working until they can't stand it anymore."
One of those working hard to get your A/C unit working is Daniel Butts.
He's been a technician at Charlie's for five years. I got the chance to ride along with him to a service call.
Butts says they normally see around five calls a day, but recently that number has nearly doubled.
"We try to get in as many customers as we possibly can, especially with the season we're having right now," said Butts.
Even with the workers, Charlie's still has to prioritize their calls.
Hogg says customers with no A/C, especially the elderly and those with breathing issues, tend to go to the front of the line.
"We've only got so many people so we can only take care of so many people so we can only take care of so much," said Hogg.
Butts says he's already been on five calls. The one we were on was his sixth and he still had three others before his day was ending.
"This is the computer module," said Butts. "This is what controls the motor and gives it its direction."
This repair was rather simple. The part was stocked and available.
Hogg says that's because they had the foresight to plan for any possible supply shortages.
"If we don't have the equipment, we don't work," said Hogg. We can't take care of our customers."
And Butts says taking care of the customers is the most important part of the job.