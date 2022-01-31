Receive unemployment in 2021? Tax forms now available in Illinois

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

(WSIL) -- 1099-G tax forms are now available for claimants who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2021, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced.

Claimants who collected UI benefits last year need the 1099-G tax form from IDES to complete their state and federal tax returns. 

Also called Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, this form is necessary for individuals who received state or federal UI benefits. This includes claimants who received regular UI benefits and/or benefits under the expired federal pandemic relief programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

Claimants who opted to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account. You may also receive a copy in the mail.

All IDES online accounts require ILogin verification. For more information about ILogin, please visit ides.illinois.gov/ilogin.

Additional information about the 1099-G tax form is available at ides.illinois.gov/1099g or at the IRS website. Individuals who have questions about their 1099-G tax form can contact the Department at (800) 244-5631.

