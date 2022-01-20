RECALL: Thousands of pacifiers recalled due to potential choking hazard

(WSIL) -- More than 333,000 silicone pacifiers have been recalled because they pose a potential choking hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Mushie & Co., the retailer for FRIGG silicone pacifiers, has two types of designs: classic and daisy.
According to the CPSC, the base of the silicone nipple “has a fine slit” that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.
A total of 333,725 pacifiers are affected by the recall.
Mushie & Co. has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the pacifier’s plastic shield.
The manufacturer has also received about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the shield.
No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said in its release.
The pacifiers, which were manufactured in more than 40 different colors, were sold at Amazon, T.J. Maxx and other stores from April 2021 to December 2021, the agency said.
