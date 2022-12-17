Recall on Good Matters candles after person was burned

(WSIL) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall on certain brands of candles due to fire and laceration hazards.
The recall affects Good Matters Three-Wick Candles sold nationwide at stores such as Homegood's and Tuesday Morning. Both stores have locations in either Carbondale, Illinois, Cape Giradeau, Missouri and Paducah, Kentucky.
The candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures, causing the jars to break and posing fire and laceration injury hazards, according to the CPSC.
The recall affects only the 20oz tumblers that were sold in black, blue, white, yellow, punk and blue colors.
The items affected were sold in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.
The following numbers were printed on the lable on the bottom of the affected candles:
SKU number GM-21WWWP21OZBX, GM- 21WWSF21OZBX, GM-21WWHC21OZBX, GM- 21MACF21OZBX, GM-21MACB21OZBX, GM- 21MALO21OZBX, GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX, GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX or GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX.
The agency has received four reports of the candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking apart during use, resulting in minor property damage. One person was also hurt.
The CPSC asks customers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and either dispose of them or return the product for a full refund.