RECALL: Fisher-Price baby sleeper linked to 100 deaths

(WSIL) -- Fisher-Price re-issued a recall Monday for a baby sleeper responsible for more than 100 infant deaths.
The initial recall of nearly five million ‘Rock ‘N Play’ sleepers came in April 2019. That's after more than 30 infants died when they rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.
Since then, about 70 more deaths have been reported.
The Rock 'N Play sleepers were sold between September 2009 and April 20-19 at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.