Rape and burglary suspect apprehended in Hickman County Kentucky

HICKMAN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man suspected of rape and burglary was arrested by officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves County Sheriff's offices late Tuesday night.
40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County had been on a warrant from a previous incident in Calloway County in January 2022.
Deputies received information of a two-story home that Riley was possibly hiding out in rural eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line. When officers arrived, Riley jumped out of the upstairs window. He then attempted to steal a Carlisle and Graves County vehicle before being tackled and apprehended.
Riley's facing additional charges from this incident including assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief, and fleeing or evading.
He was transported to the Ballard County Jail.