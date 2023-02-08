 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may
occur during heavier rain showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rape and burglary suspect apprehended in Hickman County Kentucky

HICKMAN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man suspected of rape and burglary was arrested by officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves County Sheriff's offices late Tuesday night.

40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County had been on a warrant from a previous incident in Calloway County in January 2022.

Deputies received information of a two-story home that Riley was possibly hiding out in rural eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line. When officers arrived, Riley jumped out of the upstairs window. He then attempted to steal a Carlisle and Graves County vehicle before being tackled and apprehended.

Riley's facing additional charges from this incident including assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief, and fleeing or evading.

He was transported to the Ballard County Jail.

