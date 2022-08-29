Randy Houser cancels Du Quoin State Fair concert

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Randy Houser has canceled his Du Quoin State Fair stop scheduled for Monday due to illness.
The cancellation also means opening act Murphy 500 will not play the grandstand stage.
“Unfortunately, due to the late notice of the cancelation, we were unable to secure another grandstand act for Monday,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. “While we are disappointed, we wish Randy a quick recovery and apologize to those who had tickets for Monday evening’s performance.”
Refunds will be available upon request. Ticket purchasers will need to complete a Cancellation Refund Form, available at the Du Quoin State Fair Ticket Office or on the Du Quoin State Fair website to initiate the refund process. All ticket refunds will also require return of the physical tickets along with the Cancellation Refund Form.
If a purchaser’s tickets were held in Will Call, the ticket purchaser can contact the Du Quoin State Fair Ticket Office at 618-542-1535 to have the tickets pulled and to provide the required information for the Cancellation Refund Form via phone.
A refund will be issued in the form of a check, regardless of the original form of payment used to purchase the tickets. Please be aware that all refund checks will be processed as soon as possible, at the conclusion of the fair.