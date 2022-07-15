Randolph County Herald Tribune ends publication

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- After at least 150 years in publication, a local newspaper is shutting its doors.
The Randolph County Herald Tribune ceased publication on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
In a letter to customers the paper said, "The Herald Tribune and its predecessors have had a long and proud history of covering Chester and greater Randolph County, "where Illinois began." We are grateful to those of you who continued to find real value in the newspaper, and those who shared your news releases, photos and more with the community, through us."
They went on to say, "Unfortunately, interest in the newspaper has been on a steady decline for many years, and today it is no longer sustainable. On behalf of the publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, advertising reps, paperboys, pressmen, office staff -- and more -- who built and sustained this proud newspaper for roughly 150 years, the Randolph County Herald Tribune bids a fond adieu."
The Herald Tribune said subscribers will be refunded the money left on their subscriptions within 45 days.
As of Friday, July 15, 2022 the Du Quoin Evening Call is also ceasing operations. They made the announcement earlier this week.