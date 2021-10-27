Ramp closures planned on I-57 next week

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- - The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert drivers on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort of upcoming road closures.
The northbound I-57 exit ramp to West Frankfort and the southbound entrance ramp onto I-57 will be closed.
The closures are expected to begin Monday, November 1 and be completed on Tuesday, November 9, weather permitting.
The ramp closures will allow for pavement repairs approaching the ramp area.
Message boards will be in place to direct traffic.