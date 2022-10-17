Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story' sequel

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story' sequel

  • Updated
  • 0

Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story," and this year, there's an extra reason to rejoice.

On Monday, the first teaser for upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The new film follows a now-grown Ralphie Parker, the blond protagonist again played by actor Peter Billingsley.

In the clip, a snowy Cleveland Street is seen, before the camera tracks into the Parker house as beloved items are again seen -- including a familiar lampshade, now in a bit of disrepair.

While iconic bits of dialog from the original film are heard -- like young Randy's bellowing complaint ("I can't put my arms down!") and the Old Man observing "'Fra-GEE-lay'; it must be Italian!" -- a photo of adorable Ralphie and his friends is briefly shown.

The teaser ends with a closeup of the adult Ralphie, still blue-eyed and bespectacled, as he smiles for the camera.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" premieres on HBO Max on November 17. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Attempts to revisit the world of "A Christmas Story" have been made in the past and included television movies, a 1994 theatrical sequel starring Kieran Culkin, one direct-to-video sequel and a musical.

