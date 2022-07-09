Rainy but cooler Saturday, continued relief through the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a misty and overcast afternoon across the region. Some of us started our day with storms and showers but only lingering rain remains with minimal severe threat.
Into tonight, clouds will begin clearing out and we'll cool off to the lower 70s, upper 60s.
The second half of the weekend looks really nice so if you're looking to spend some time outside, tomorrow is the day for it. Highs will stay fairly mild climbing into the mid to upper 80s and we'll get some relief from the humidity. Lots of sunshine is also expected.
Looking ahead to the week, we aren't seeing a lot of chances of rain, which is unfortunate since a lot of us are experiencing some level of a drought. The heat will also make it's return so be sure to enjoy tomorrow.