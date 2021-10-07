Rainbow Cafe teams up with SIU Carbondale to celebrate LGBTQ History

CARBONDALE (WSIL)--They'll have events throughout the month and honor prominent LGBTQ members.
They say it'll give members and allies to come together.
Board Director with the Rainbow Café, Michael Coleman, said it's important to recognize this month in order to see how far LGBTQ rights have come.
"We have a bunch of LGBTQ community members, and like I said, specifically trans individuals in the region. They are very much overlooked and very much marginalized. And our mission is to make, not only Jackson County LGBT members visible, but everyone in the Southern Illinois area visible," said Coleman.
