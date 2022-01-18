Rain to a wintry mix will create slick driving conditions Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While it was a very mild January day, big changes begin to move in tomorrow. A cold front will bring back the rain for many by Wednesday morning. As the arctic air settles in behind that front, rain will transition to a wintry mix and snow.
This transition will likely take place in the afternoon and evening hours, impacting the evening commute. Slick driving conditions are expected, slow down and use caution.
High temperatures will be in the 40s during the early morning but will drop throughout the day. By the afternoon temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s, before plummeting overnight.
The bitter cold will settle in Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with temperatures in the low teens, with below zero wind chills values for some.