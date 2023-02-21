 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rain, thunder and wind on tap Wednesday

Tomorrow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It turned out to be another nice day across the region. Temperatures have climbed back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, slightly cooler than yesterday. The dry and mild weather will continue into the evening before the chance for rain returns very early Wednesday morning.

Our next storm system will push a warm front north through our region, bringing back the chance for a few showers. Showers will be light and scattered during the morning, before picking up later in the day. The heaviest rain will move through during the afternoon. Moderate rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. However, severe weather is not expected.

Overall, the rainfall totals will remain on the lighter side, between 0.25" and 0.5". It won't be a major event but you may want to take the umbrella as you head out the door.

Temperatures Wednesday will be very warm. It will feel like a lot more like spring than winter. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, well above average.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for nearly the entire region, through 8 PM. Winds will pick up out of the southwest gusting between 40 and 45 mph. 

Thursday will be sunny, breezy and warm, before a cold front sweeps through ushering in cooler air. High temperatures by Friday will drop back into the 40s.

Warmer temperatures and the chance for more rain returns by the weekend.

