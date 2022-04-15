Rain showers expected this afternoon, storms farther south tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- Although it's a calm start to our morning, conditions are expected to change throughout the day beginning around lunchtime. Temperatures waking up are in the mid 40s which is only a couple degrees below average.
Clouds will begin to build across the area as highs climb into the mid 60s. Rain will be joining the clouds around lunchtime and they'll stick around off and on today. Into the evening, the showers will become more severe in our southern most counties.
The Storm Prediction Center currently has parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee under a marginal risk of severe weather tonight. The biggest threat to keep an eye on is the chance of flooding, hail and gusty winds.
Weekend forecast is a little on the chilly side, especially for Easter Sunday with highs only in the mid 50s. Our next chance of rain will return Sunday evening.