Rain moves in tonight and lingers through Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful start to the week, but rain and cooler temperatures are on the way.
The remainder of the afternoon will stay relatively nice but the rain will move in this evening. Showers will begin to move in from the west as early as 9 p.m. The showers will then spread east across the entire viewing area overnight.
You'll want to break out the umbrella and maybe the rain boots, it will be a soggy Tuesday. Heavy rain and thunder will stick around throughout the entire day. Localized flooding will be possible. High temperatures will also be much cooler, topping out near 60 degrees.
Scattered showers and even cooler temperatures will linger into Thursday.