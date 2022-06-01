Rain lingers into Thursday for some, along with a big cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms will continue through parts of the area into the evening. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat. However, an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out. Not everyone will be impacted.
Scattered showers will remain possible overnight. A cold front will move through late tonight and into Thursday morning. This will keep the chance for showers and storms around for primarily western Kentucky through tomorrow afternoon. Much cooler and drier air will settle in Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will dip below normal, topping out in the upper 70s.
Dry conditions and comfortable temperatures will return to end the week.