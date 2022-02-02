 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Rain, freezing, sleet and snow have already started, stay weather aware

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Roads conditions will continue to rapidly decline throughout the evening and into Thursday. Stay home if you don't have to get out and about.

The freezing line has not made it through our southern counties YET but will continue to push southeast. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow are already making for slick conditions along and north of Rt. 13. Again, this will continue to spread south.

A brief break in the precipitation is possible this evening but the event will be far from over. By the early morning hours Thursday the wintry conditions will ramp back up. That activity will stick around with the heaviest coming down through the first half of the day Thursday. Travel is highly discouraged.

The forecast is still on track for the most part. Sleet and snow will be the main players for folks in southern Illinois and parts of southeastern Missouri, with the higher snow totals expected north of Rt. 13. Western Kentucky and into the bootheel of southeast Missouri is where more ice is expected. This could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.

The Storm Track 3 Team will continue to track this system, tonight on News 3. 

Remember to stay weather aware and download the Storm Track 3 app!

