Rain, freezing, sleet and snow have already started, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Roads conditions will continue to rapidly decline throughout the evening and into Thursday. Stay home if you don't have to get out and about.
The freezing line has not made it through our southern counties YET but will continue to push southeast. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow are already making for slick conditions along and north of Rt. 13. Again, this will continue to spread south.
A brief break in the precipitation is possible this evening but the event will be far from over. By the early morning hours Thursday the wintry conditions will ramp back up. That activity will stick around with the heaviest coming down through the first half of the day Thursday. Travel is highly discouraged.
The forecast is still on track for the most part. Sleet and snow will be the main players for folks in southern Illinois and parts of southeastern Missouri, with the higher snow totals expected north of Rt. 13. Western Kentucky and into the bootheel of southeast Missouri is where more ice is expected. This could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.
