...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rain floods streets in Benton, Illinois, emergency workers respond to cars in water

Emergency crews responded to water over the roads in Benton, IL. They also helped assist a stranded driver stuck in the water.

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The City of Benton, IL, was no different as flash flooding hit the area hard.

When the flash flooding hit, the waters rose fast. For some areas, it was indiscernible where the roadway actually was.

Downtown was hit hard and fast as well.

One woman, for instance, flooded out her car trying to drive along a main highway - Route 37 or South Main to those familiar to Benton.

"I just can't believe all this!" a Benton resident said as he dealt with a flooded basement.

Benton Street Commissioner Larry Messersmith says he doesn't believe any amount of prep could have offset the rainfall.

Across town - a portion of North Main was also impassable for some time. Mid-town - Frisco Street floodwaters claimed two cars, in two separate incidents as people tried to pass.

In all, Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says they've been on six calls like this so far.

But cars, trucks and vans weren't the only issue. Cockrum says - a structure fire was the result of floodwaters. He says when sump pumps are overworked, they can quit, causing basement water to rise and cause an electrical fire.

But, it's not over just yet. Both Benton Public Works and Fire are now prepping for the potential of down trees and powerlines. The over-saturated soil and high winds could be a tough combo in the evening and overnight.

