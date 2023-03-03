Rain floods streets in Benton, Illinois, emergency workers respond to cars in water

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The City of Benton, IL, was no different as flash flooding hit the area hard.
When the flash flooding hit, the waters rose fast. For some areas, it was indiscernible where the roadway actually was.
Downtown was hit hard and fast as well.
One woman, for instance, flooded out her car trying to drive along a main highway - Route 37 or South Main to those familiar to Benton.
"I just can't believe all this!" a Benton resident said as he dealt with a flooded basement.
Benton Street Commissioner Larry Messersmith says he doesn't believe any amount of prep could have offset the rainfall.
Across town - a portion of North Main was also impassable for some time. Mid-town - Frisco Street floodwaters claimed two cars, in two separate incidents as people tried to pass.
In all, Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says they've been on six calls like this so far.
But cars, trucks and vans weren't the only issue. Cockrum says - a structure fire was the result of floodwaters. He says when sump pumps are overworked, they can quit, causing basement water to rise and cause an electrical fire.
But, it's not over just yet. Both Benton Public Works and Fire are now prepping for the potential of down trees and powerlines. The over-saturated soil and high winds could be a tough combo in the evening and overnight.