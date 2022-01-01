Rain clears out and the cold moves in

.Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire, an areal
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri, including the following
areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski,
Saline, Union, White, and Williamson. In southwest Indiana,
Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle,
Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson,
Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken,
McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY, and Webster. In
southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard,
and Wayne MO.
* Until 6 PM CST this evening
* WHEN...Through early this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect
to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. Drivers
should be vigilant for standing water in low-lying areas.
Approaching these water covered areas at excessive speeds may
cause hydroplaning and loss of control of your vehicle.
Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire at 6 pm, an
areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd
County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and
drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep
streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-
lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in
these areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
