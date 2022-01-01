Rain clears out and the cold moves in

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire, an areal
flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County
through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from
rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and
ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-lying areas will likely
remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri, including the following
areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski,
Saline, Union, White, and Williamson. In southwest Indiana,
Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle,
Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson,
Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken,
McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY, and Webster. In
southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard,
and Wayne MO.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...Through early this evening.

* IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect
to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. Drivers
should be vigilant for standing water in low-lying areas.
Approaching these water covered areas at excessive speeds may
cause hydroplaning and loss of control of your vehicle.

Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire at 6 pm, an
areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd
County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and
drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep
streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-
lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in
these areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills to drop into the teens in most areas on Sunday...

Colder air and gusty northwest winds will work into the Quad State
region tonight, behind the broad area of rain that covered the
region on Saturday. The colder air will bring wind chills down
into the teens and twenties across the area during the day on
Sunday.

The abrupt change to these colder wind chills may be especially
harmful for those individuals without homes, as well as those
impacted by the recent tornadoes and those outdoors providing
recovery support.

Wind chills will start to dip into the 20s by midnight this
Saturday night over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois,
then drop and hold in the teens throughout the day on Sunday. The
remainder of the region will have wind chills in the 20s
throughout the day on Sunday.

There remains some uncertainty regarding winds Sunday night.
Should the winds stay elevated Sunday night with the colder
temperatures, wind chills could fall into the single digits Sunday
night across most of the region.

Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for any updates on wind chills
across the Quad State region Sunday and Sunday night.

Rain clears out and the cold moves in

  • 0
weather

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The rain will move out this evening, followed by the cold and light snow showers.

Happy New Year! It has been an active and soggy start to 2022. The showers will slowly push out of the region this evening. If you're getting out and about this evening, watch out for localized flooding. Don't try to drive through pooling water.

By Sunday the colder air is ushered in. Temperatures will dip into the low 20s by the morning. Breezy conditions with winds out of the northwest will drop wind chill values into the teens. Afternoon high will only climb into the 30s. Bundle up.

Light snow showers will accompany the colder temperatures tomorrow morning. No major impacts are expected. Some areas could see minor accumulations on elevated surfaces. 

Tags

Recommended for you