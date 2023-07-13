Rain chances stick around the rest of the week -- so does the humidity

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures are limited today thanks to the clouds but that's not helping the humidity. Heat indices are pushing the triple digits while temperatures are somewhere in the upper 80s, low 90s.
A few isolated to scattered showers may be possible this afternoon from the heat, but chances should quickly diminish around sunset. We're still seeing a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather tonight.
We stay fairly dry over night with a few clouds lingering as temperatures stay mild in the low 70s.
Friday's forecast continues to be tricky. Thanks to an upper-level disturbance, the chance for storms remains tomorrow. There's still question of if these storms will hold together as they pass. If so, there's a much higher risk for strong winds on the leading edge and large hail. It'll be important to stay weather aware throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening.
If you have to run errands or get yard work done, you should be fine before lunch time. Especially for our Eastern counties.
Wet pattern sticks around into the weekend, along with hot temperatures and humidity.