Rain chances continue for Labor Day and to start the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Showers are still sticking around parts of the region thanks to a nearby low pressure. While most of us are dry, showers are increasing as we near the heat of the day. If you have any outdoor plans, continue to check radar on the Storm Track 3 app and stay inside if you hear thunder.
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for most of the region because cold air funnels have been forming. They're relatively harmless since they rarely reach the ground and are fairly short lived. The statement will expire at 6 tonight.
A Hazardous Weather Outlooks has also been advised for most of the region because the showers have potential to cause localized flooding issues. If you received either alert, that's why.
Into tonight we'll drop to the mid to upper 60s with rain chances lowering after sunset. Fog will fill into the region and will be a concern before 8 AM so give yourself some extra time in the morning.
Even after your three day weekend, you'll want to keep the umbrella around for the work week as we continue to track scattered showers into Tuesday.
As of now, Thursday is trending the driest but we still have rain chances almost every day this week.