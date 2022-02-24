 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch are
likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and southwest
Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet accumulation expected
today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you plan to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible
power outages.

&&

Rain and freezing rain to clear this evening, quiet weather on the way

  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain and freezing rain will continue through the afternoon and into the early evening before clearing.

Slick sideroads and elevated surfaces will be a concern overnight and into Friday morning. Be sure to slow down and use caution if you have to get out and about. Precipitation should begin to taper off before midnight. Overnight lows will dip back into the 20s, so refreezing on wet roadways will be a concern.

Friday will hold much quieter but cold conditions. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with high temperatures topping out in 30s.

Tags

Recommended for you