Rain and freezing rain to clear this evening, quiet weather on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain and freezing rain will continue through the afternoon and into the early evening before clearing.
Slick sideroads and elevated surfaces will be a concern overnight and into Friday morning. Be sure to slow down and use caution if you have to get out and about. Precipitation should begin to taper off before midnight. Overnight lows will dip back into the 20s, so refreezing on wet roadways will be a concern.
Friday will hold much quieter but cold conditions. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with high temperatures topping out in 30s.