Rain and below average temperatures Tuesday, grab an umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's a mild but cloudy afternoon. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s, staying below average. The remainder of the afternoon and evening will be dry, but changes are around the corner.
Our next round of rain is currently off to our northwest, in Iowa and northern Missouri. That rain will begin to move in by early tomorrow morning and become widespread by midday. A widespread steady rain is expected, with the heaviest falling across southeast Missouri.
Aside from the rain, it will be an unseasonably cool day. High temperatures will top out well below average, in the 70s.
Another wave of rain is likely for parts of the region Wednesday. Primarily focused in the morning, and in southeast Missouri. Rainfall amounts will range from more than 2" possible in parts of southeast Missouri, to less than 0.25" along the Wabash River of southeastern Illinois.
Dry weather returns by Thursday with more below average temperatures.