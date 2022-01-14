 Skip to main content
Rail crossing improvement project approved near Benton

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Commerce Commission has granted approval of an agreement to install new automatic warning devices at the Linn Road railroad crossing near Benton. 

The agreement requires Union Pacific (UP) Railroad to install automatic flashing light signals and gates with a bell controlled by constant warning time circuitry, and equipped with an event recorder and remote monitor at the Linn Road grade crossing. The estimated cost of the safety improvements is $253,355.

ICC recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to reimburse the company up to 95% of the installation costs. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.

All work is to be completed by January 5, 2023.

