Quilts of Valor honors local veterans

CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL) -- Local veterans are honored in Williamson County with a special presentation of hand-crafted, Quilts of Valor.
Little Egypt Quilters wrapped 25 veterans at the Christian Church in Cambria Sunday afternoon.
Recipients include those who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam to current conflicts. Each received a quilt made especially for them.
Group Leader Ann Collins says it is an honor and a privilege to be a part of a group that helps heal-and-comfort our nation's Heroes.
"It really is touching, so many of them, it brings tears to their eyes because they never got any recognition," says Collins. "The community is now opening up and realizing what these men and women have done for their country for their freedom."
The group is looking for more volunteers to help sew and present the next round of blankets. For more information on how to help visit Facebook Groups and search Little Egypt Quilters.