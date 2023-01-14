Quiet weekend continues -- tracking warmer weather and showers

WSIL (Carterville) -- Despite today's sunshine, it was still pretty chilly compared to the last few days. We've returned to fairly average highs today since we climbed into the low 40s. A few clouds will move in overnight and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.
Tomorrow looks to be another quiet and fairly pleasant January day. Highs will near 50 and we should see some sunshine before lunchtime before skies become more cloudy in the second half of the day. Conditions will also turn breezy thanks to a tight pressure gradient ahead of the next system we're tracking.
A surface low will approach from the West and it's associated front will bring us our next chance of widespread showers on Monday. Rainfall totals will range from a tenth of an inch to half an inch across the region.