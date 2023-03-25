Quiet weekend ahead, beautiful Sunday on deck

WSIL (Carterville) -- After some fairly gray and soggy days we've earned a nice weekend. In the past 24 hours, many areas reached close to or above 3 inches of rain so the dry time is very welcomed.
If you're headed out early today you'll notice some pretty heavy cloud cover is still hovering but by this afternoon, we'll finally see some sunshine. Temperatures are fairly mild this morning in the upper 40s.
Highs by the evening will stay a bit cool in the mid 50s. Gradient winds will also begin calming down by this evening.
Sunday is easily the pick day of the weekend. We'll see lots of sunshine, calmer winds out of the south and highs in the upper 60s with some areas hitting 70 degrees.
The next chance of rain returns late Sunday evening with the passage of a fairly weak cold front. The next round of more 'serious' rain won't arrive until much later in the work week.