...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Quiet weekend ahead, beautiful Sunday on deck

WSIL (Carterville) -- After some fairly gray and soggy days we've earned a nice weekend. In the past 24 hours, many areas reached close to or above 3 inches of rain so the dry time is very welcomed. 

If you're headed out early today you'll notice some pretty heavy cloud cover is still hovering but by this afternoon, we'll finally see some sunshine. Temperatures are fairly mild this morning in the upper 40s.

Highs by the evening will stay a bit cool in the mid 50s. Gradient winds will also begin calming down by this evening. 

Sunday is easily the pick day of the weekend. We'll see lots of sunshine, calmer winds out of the south and highs in the upper 60s with some areas hitting 70 degrees. 

The next chance of rain returns late Sunday evening with the passage of a fairly weak cold front. The next round of more 'serious' rain won't arrive until much later in the work week. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

