Quiet Wednesday ahead of another cold blast and the chance for snow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was slightly warmer today but another cool down is around the corner.
The breezy but quiet weather will stick around overnight. South winds will continue to gust between 20 and 30 mph with temperatures dipping into the 30s.
Partly cloudy skies will stick around Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s.
A blast of cold will bring some of the coldest air so far this season, along with the chance for snow. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest tonight, on News 3.