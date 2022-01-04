You are the owner of this article.
...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will likely spread light accumulating snow across the
region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper
teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so
any snow should quickly accumulate. This may impact travel across
the region.

There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the
position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the
surface may be hard to overcome initially. The latest forecast
data does suggest the area most likely to see some impacts is
west Kentucky.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Quiet Wednesday ahead of another cold blast and the chance for snow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was slightly warmer today but another cool down is around the corner. 

The breezy but quiet weather will stick around overnight. South winds will continue to gust between 20 and 30 mph with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Partly cloudy skies will stick around Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. 

A blast of cold will bring some of the coldest air so far this season, along with the chance for snow. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest tonight, on News 3. 

