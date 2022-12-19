Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, dangerous cold and winter weather by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The next few days will relatively quiet. If you have any last minute errands you need to run ahead of the holiday, the next two days will be your best bet. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more clouds, with high temperatures in the low 40s.
By Thursday the weather will start to get a bit more interesting. Our next storm system will begin to move in bringing rain, snow and eventually dangerous cold.
Right now, it appears temperatures will climb into the lower 40s in many locations Thursday afternoon. As precipitation begins, it will start as primarily light rain.
Thursday evening, an Arctic cold front will arrive. This will likely lead to a change from rain to snow. Snow may linger into early Friday morning before coming to an end. There is still uncertainty regarding the amount of snow that will actually fall.
Regardless of how much snow falls, traveling will likely be hazardous. Even minor snow amounts, combined with the cold will create slick roads. If you're traveling, keep an eye on road conditions.
The cold that comes with this system will be the main story. Temperatures will drop from the 40s Thursday to the single digits Friday. It will also be very windy with gusts between 40-45 mph. The winds will drop wind chills to more the 20 below zero.
Please remember to check on your neighbors, bring outdoor pets indoors and don't forget about your pipes. Stay warm.