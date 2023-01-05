Quiet Thursday before an unsettled pattern returns

WSIL (Carterville) -- We started off a bit chilly today even with lots of sunshine but temperatures have climbed into the mid 40s, a few degrees above our 'normal' high.
Clouds are beginning to move in this evening thanks to a trough ahead of a low pressure but we're not expecting any rain quite yet. It will also cause today to be a bit breezy again as well. Overnight we'll dip down into the upper 20s.
We're still continuing to track the low as it moves across the Plains, lifting a warm front over the region bringing our next chance at some light rain. Forecast confidence in the light rain is fairly high, but models are struggling with the timing. If the system moves quickly we could see rain as early as tomorrow evening.
Good news for those counting down the days until spring. Our temperature outlook for the next two weeks is still trending warm meaning highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.