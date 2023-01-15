Quiet pattern continues today -- showers return tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a beautiful and pleasant January day across the region with highs running 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Even with the return of some clouds, the sun is still peaking through. It's been a great day to spend outside.
After sunset, more clouds will begin moving in ahead of the next system that'll be bringing the chance of rain on Monday. Lows overnight will fall into the low 40s.
A surface low will travel through the northern Plains and it's associated cold front will push through the region. Rain will develop along and out ahead of the cold front, spreading across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri by late tonight, and across western Kentucky by early tomorrow morning.
This isn't expected to be a large rain event, with around a quarter inch or less expected.
This isn't our only chance for rain this week so keep the umbrella handy!