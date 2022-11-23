Quiet evening for traveling, rain returns on Thanksgiving

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cloudy but mild day across the region. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s. If you're running any last-minute errands or are hitting the road, the weather should cooperate through the evening.
The rain will move in on Thanksgiving Day. Scattered showers will push into southeast Missouri during the morning hours, before spreading across the entire region. The best rain chances are along and south of Route 13, but light showers are possible for everyone. It won't be a washout, but you may want an umbrella when getting out and about.
A few light showers will likely linger into early Black Friday. If you will be out early, be prepared for a little rain. However, rain should quickly clear after sunrise, making for a mostly dry day.
Another round of widespread rain is expected Saturday and could impact travel plans. Rainfall amounts will range from more than 1" across southeast Missouri to 0.5-1" across Illinois and Kentucky.