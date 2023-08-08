Quiet conditions again today -- tracking widespread heavy rain and strong storms tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is almost as good as early August can get. Despite temperatures running a few degrees warmer, it's almost a 'cut and paste' of yesterday. We have partly cloudy skies hanging around but even so, sunshine is peeking through. Highs today will climb into the low to mid 80s.
Enjoy dinner on the patio this evening while conditions remain dry. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 60s. We see a big pattern change tomorrow.
A front will push through the region and as it does, it'll bring two rounds of heavy rain and severe weather. The timing for the first one is currently mid-morning to lunchtime and the second being late evening.
We were recently upgraded to an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk across most of southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky, western Tennessee and the southern most portion of Illinois. The odd counties out are under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk.
All threats continue to be on the table but the biggest concern for right now are strong winds and flooding. The possibility for a spin-up tornado or two can't be ruled out, neither can hail.
Showers will stick around into Thursday morning but dry air will move in by the afternoon. Dry time isn't long lived with the next round of storms this weekend.