Quiet and warm week ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Cooler air has settled back into the region but we have a big warm up around the corner.
Mostly clear skies will stick with us overnight, along with chilly temperatures. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s.
It will be a chilly start to our Monday but the weather will be fairly mild. More sunshine is expected with afternoon highs running close to average, topping out in the low 50s.
It will be a great week to put up Christmas decorations and get outside. December kicks off Wednesday but temperatures will be running well above average. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.