 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quiet and mild Sunday-- tracking midweek showers & thunder

  • Updated
  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another pleasant January day with overcast skies and average highs in the low 40s. We saw some flurries and a few isolated showers earlier today, but this evening is expected to stay dry. 

hourly

Overnight will be chilly again with lows in the upper 20s. Patchy fog is also possible so take caution if you have any late night or early morning plans. 

sct showers

The quiet pattern will continue through midweek. A low pressure will bring rain and rumbles of thunder late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be between half an inch to an inch for most areas. 

warmer

Sorry to any winter weather lovers because for the better part of January, we are still continuing to see a very warm trend. 

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you