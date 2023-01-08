Quiet and mild Sunday-- tracking midweek showers & thunder

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another pleasant January day with overcast skies and average highs in the low 40s. We saw some flurries and a few isolated showers earlier today, but this evening is expected to stay dry.
Overnight will be chilly again with lows in the upper 20s. Patchy fog is also possible so take caution if you have any late night or early morning plans.
The quiet pattern will continue through midweek. A low pressure will bring rain and rumbles of thunder late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be between half an inch to an inch for most areas.
Sorry to any winter weather lovers because for the better part of January, we are still continuing to see a very warm trend.