Quick break from the showers before round two arrives tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Some of us had to search for the umbrella and raincoat this morning after having it put away for the last few weeks. Conditions are much drier now though, but the clouds are still lingering.
Temperatures will be warm again today for most of us, with highs climbing into the upper 70s lower 80s and pretty breezy as well. The clouds will be staying the rest of today and into tonight.
We could begin seeing the second round of rain in the early morning hours with the chance of showers and storms lasting through tomorrow at midnight.
The newest information to pass along is that the Storm Prediction Center now has our southern most counties included in a marginal threat for severe weather tomorrow, when earlier today it was our entire region. The largest threats are still gusty winds and small hail.
The cold front isn't only bringing the chance of rain tomorrow, but it'll also be dipping our highs back below average to end the week.