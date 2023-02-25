Quatro's Pizza expands delivery services past Carbondale city limits

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Some pizza lovers outside Carbondale can now order from the city's signature spot but the pie may cost you extra.
Quatro's Pizza owner Blake Morrison says the business expanded its delivery area to reach more customers in or near the Carbondale city limits.
Morrison says delivery drivers can deliver pizzas as far east as John A. Logan College, as far south as Cedar Lake, as far north as Southern Illinois Airport and as far west as Murphysboro Walmart.
Quatro's charges customers a $2.95 flat delivery charge fee which, according to Morrison, is lower than its competitors. The expanded areas, Morrison says, will see higher charges.
A pizza going to John A. Logan College, for example, will net a $12 delivery charge. Morrison says a big chunk of the fee goes directly to the drivers.
"I'm giving about 75% to my drivers," Morrison said. "We do pay a full minimum wage to our drivers instead of a tip fee so we just want to make sure they're as fairly compensated for their time as possible."
Morrison says the business began its new delivery services Friday. A map highlighted with Quatros' current delivery map can be found below.