Quatro's Pizza changing ownership after 47 years

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- After 47 years of ownership, Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the keys to someone new.
Blake Morrison, who has worked and managed under Payne, is taking over the long-standing Carbondale business.
“Four years ago I couldn't have imagined running iconic Quatro's," says Morrison, a CCHS graduate. "Steve saw something in me that I hadn't yet seen in myself. It means a lot that he took a chance, and it means even more that he's leaving the Quatro's legacy in my hands.”
Morrison is an SIU graduate with a degree in business management focused on entrepreneurship.
“There’s real history here, no doubt about it,” says Steve Payne. “People have been coming in since 1976. We’ve fed the kids of the kids of the kids who used to frequent this place."
“We’re going to keep things just the way they are while figuring out how to reach more people with the Quatro’s legacy,” says Morrison. “It’s not easy to send a pizza halfway around the world, but there’s not much in the way of ensuring families everywhere can grow up with a few Q-shirts and a cabinet full of yellow cups.”