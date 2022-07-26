Puppies die in flood waters at St. Louis area rescue

ST. PETERS (WSIL) -- Torrential rains have caused major flooding in the St. Louis region, causing tragedy for a local animal rescue.
Stay Paws Rescue in St. Peters posted on their Facebook that their puppies have died in the floodwaters. Their adults dogs are reportedly ok and have made it to their vet Animal Talk Medical Center.
The adult dogs are being looked after at the vet, before being moved to foster homes.
The rescue is now in need of fosters and donations to get back on their feet. So far, their Facebook donation campaign has raised over $24,000.
If you would like to donate or become a foster:
- Fill out a foster form: straypawsrescue.com/forms
- Paypal: paypal.me/straypawsrescuestl
- CashApp: $StrayPawsRescuestl
- Stray Paws Website: https://www.straypawsrescue.com/info/donate
Another shelter in the St. Louis region is also needing help after the floods. The Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights had more than 9 inches of standing water on hits lower levels. This included the supply storage and animal holding enclosures.
All animals are safe and sound at this time. It is unknown the extent of the damage the flooding will have on the Best Buddy facility, but they anticipate having to replace or repair hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damaged equipment and supplies.
HSMO is requesting the public's help with donations to the Best Buddy repair fund or supplies through their Amazon wish list.