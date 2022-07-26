Puppies die in flood waters at St. Louis area rescue

 Skip to main content
The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Illinois State Police.

At the request of the Maywood Police Department, The Illinois
Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. The Maywood
Police have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701
South 1st Avenue, Maywood. Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3
years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair
and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon
pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis,
Black Female 31, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds. Shaina was
last seen wearing a black and white dress. Kyaira is listed as a
protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection.
DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver
2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female. last seen
heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m. Anyone
with information should call 9-1-1. This concludes the Amber Alert
issued by The Illinois State Police.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Puppies die in flood waters at St. Louis area rescue

Stray Paws Rescue flooding

ST. PETERS (WSIL) -- Torrential rains have caused major flooding in the St. Louis region, causing tragedy for a local animal rescue. 

Stay Paws Rescue in St. Peters posted on their Facebook that their puppies have died in the floodwaters. Their adults dogs are reportedly ok and have made it to their vet Animal Talk Medical Center. 

The adult dogs are being looked after at the vet, before being moved to foster homes. 

The rescue is now in need of fosters and donations to get back on their feet. So far, their Facebook donation campaign has raised over $24,000.

If you would like to donate or become a foster:

Another shelter in the St. Louis region is also needing help after the floods. The Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights had more than 9 inches of standing water on hits lower levels. This included the supply storage and animal holding enclosures. 

All animals are safe and sound at this time. It is unknown the extent of the damage the flooding will have on the Best Buddy facility, but they anticipate having to replace or repair hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damaged equipment and supplies. 

HSMO is requesting the public's help with donations to the Best Buddy repair fund or supplies through their Amazon wish list

