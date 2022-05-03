Pulaski County celebrates new sewer plant

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) - A ribbon cutting in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon celebrated the opening a $4 million sewer plant.
Planning for the facility in Mound City started in 2016.
City officials say that $4 million buy them peace of mind.
"This is a top of the line system," says Randy George, the Water and Sewer Superintendent in Mound City.
The new, state of the art facility replaces the old plant that had served its purpose.
"When I started here in 2006, our sewer system was obsolete," says George.
City officials say costly repairs began to pile up and it was hard to find parts for the more than 40-year-old facility.
"It took about 10 years to get the mayor and council on board," says George. "'Let's do something,' before they shut Mound City down."
Mound City Mayor Allison Madison is in her second term. She says it was to her important to keep working on the project.
"That's the most important thing about being a mayor is to make sure the town keeps progressing," she says.
Now that the plant is open, George says it is better than he ever expected.
"I expected a lagoon system similar to what our neighboring town, Mounds, has," says George. "They don't make a system any better than this. It's top of the line."
Most people wouldn't think a new sewer plant would win over the neighbors. In that case, George disagrees.
"There was some concern about noise and smell. They're tickled to death with it," says George. "Tickled to death."