Public safety discussed at Carbondale City Council Meeting

(WSIL) -- Carbondale City Council discussed public safety at Tuesday night's meeting.
One of the most contentious items on the agenda, a plan to curb violence in the city which would give 3 million dollars in Federal Rescue Plan money to SIU.
The funds would be provided in million dollar increments over a 3 year period to help develop, plan and enact a violence prevention program.
"I'm not sure taking this large sum of money is going to result in that direction. I would also like to know what community organizations are going to be involved in this, what role they will play and what expertise they will bring to the so I think it's kind of vague so I don't know if I would be a buy in to this." said Carbondale City Councilman Lee Fronabarger.
Much of the council shared Councilman Fronabarger's opinion and voted unanimously to request monetary contributions from SIU and a more detailed plan before committing to the full $3 million which is about half of the city's American rescue plan funding.
Number one would be neighborhood video surveillance systems.
These systems would provide real time video.
City officials are proposing to put these at strategic locations within the city citing their shooting incidents map.
They hope this will deter crime and help officers better investigate when a crime is committed.
Also proposed are mobile video surveillance units costing around $30 thousand a piece.
These could be moved to hot spot crime areas AND special events in the city.
Automated License Plate readers are also included.
Police also believe this will help solve crimes more quickly, citing a recent murder in Carbondale where the suspect escaped to California and was tracked down by an Automated License Plate Reader.
No vote was taken on any of these items but the council did approve $300 thousand for new fire department radios.