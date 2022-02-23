 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch
or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest
freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark
Foothills to far Western Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57
and 24.

* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this
afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the
evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday
Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Public safety discussed at Carbondale City Council Meeting

(WSIL) -- Carbondale City Council discussed public safety at Tuesday night's meeting.

One of the most contentious items on the agenda, a plan to curb violence in the city which would give 3 million dollars in Federal Rescue Plan money to SIU.

The funds would be provided in million dollar increments over a 3 year period to help develop, plan and enact a violence prevention program.

"I'm not sure taking this large sum of money is going to result in that direction. I would also like to know what community organizations are going to be involved in this, what role they will play and what expertise they will bring to the so I think it's kind of vague so I don't know if I would be a buy in to this." said Carbondale City Councilman Lee Fronabarger.

Much of the council shared Councilman Fronabarger's opinion and voted unanimously to request monetary contributions from SIU and a more detailed plan before committing to the full $3 million which is about half of the city's American rescue plan funding.

Number one would be neighborhood video surveillance systems.

These systems would provide real time video.

City officials are proposing to put these at strategic locations within the city citing their shooting incidents map.

They hope this will deter crime and help officers better investigate when a crime is committed.

Also proposed are mobile video surveillance units costing around $30 thousand a piece.

These could be moved to hot spot crime areas AND special events in the city.

Automated License Plate readers are also included.

Police also believe this will help solve crimes more quickly, citing a recent murder in Carbondale where the suspect escaped to California and was tracked down by an Automated License Plate Reader.

No vote was taken on any of these items but the council did approve $300 thousand for new fire department radios.