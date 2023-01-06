Public meeting to discuss local gun violence set for Sunday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A recent rash of shootings in Jackson County is leading residents to hold a public meeting to address gun violence.
Carbondale's Arbor District Neighborhood Association is hosting the meeting.
A shooting on Wednesday took place near the heart of that district. Arbor District president Kyle Miller says the community has seen an increase in these incidents since 2019, with two in the past two weeks.
Miller says the meeting is to share concerns, provide suggestions and discuss options in moving forward.
"We have a presentation on some of gun violence statistics, what they are right now, showing the crime maps, making sure people have resources as well as, 'hey, what do I do if I hear shots fired, are there ways that I can keep myself safe,'" explains Miller.
He adds that the meeting is also to find out what the city and what the county are doing to make sure that gun violence is reduced and when people are arrested for it, that they are properly prosecuted.
The meeting is set for 3 p.m. this Sunday at Saint Xavier Parish Hall. It's open to residents and will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
"It's really to bring everybody together in the neighborhood and it morphed into a whole city-wide thing now, because gun violence here in our Arbor District neighborhood is going to affect everybody else," Miller says.
After the most recent shooting Wednesday, Miller says an "appreciated" increased police presence has been visible.