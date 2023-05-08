Public invited to welcome veterans home from Honor Flight

MARION, IL --(WSIL) A big celebration is planned for 89 veterans and their guardians at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois and the public is invited.
On Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 a.m. Veterans Honor Flight Mission 10 will fly to Washington D.C. to tour the monuments built in their honor. They will return Tuesday night and will be welcomed back with a big celebration at the airport starting at 5 p.m.
Amanda Throgmorton with the Welcome Home Celebration gave us the details on what is planned and told us why it is important for the public to take part. You can watch the full interview in the video above.
The Flight #10 Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front airport entrance. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Several food trucks are scheduled to participate in the Welcome Home event including, Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adams Food is Life, Cone To Table, The Fry Guy, Venenzi Wood Fired Pizza, and American Ice Cream Truck.
Food service will begin at 5pm and last until all 89 Veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the Airport terminal.
“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment” stated
The entertainment line-up for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band, Barber Shop Quartet, and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.
The veterans are expected to arrive at 8:45 p.m. and the Ceremony will begin with George Davis as Emcee and Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound singing the National Anthem.
Limited parking is available on Airport grounds. The planning committee encourages the general public to utilize the transportation busses from off-site parking locations.
Rides Mass Transit will provide park-and-ride transportation services at no cost from multiple locations including Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church. Rides Mass Transit buses will depart from these off-site parking locations approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. until the event is over.
The Welcome Home committee encourages the general public to bring Welcome Home banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.
If anyone has any questions or needs assistance when they arrive at the Airport, they can ask any one of the more than 350 volunteers stationed at various points throughout the Airport grounds and Terminal lobby. All volunteers will be wearing bright orange lanyards.
Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights are also encouraged to come out in your red shirts and have VIP access at the Welcome Home Celebration.
For more information visit Veterans Honor Flight's website.