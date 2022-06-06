Public invited to welcome veterans home from Honor Flight 8

MARION (WSIL) -- Organizers from Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invite the public to take part in the Welcoming Home Celebration for Flight 8.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Board Member Evan Youngblood spoke to the News 3 This Morning crew about what it means to be apart of the celebration. You can watch the full interview in the video above.
The Welcome Home Celebration will be at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parking will be available at Cornerstone Church, Sam’s Club and Community of Faith Church. Rides Mass transit will shuttle to & from Veterans Airport. Parking is NOT available at Veterans Airport.
Food trucks will be available starting at 5 p.m. and the return flight is scheduled to arrive at 8:10 p.m.
More information about the Welcome Home Celebration can be found here.