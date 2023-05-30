Public invited to see Carbondale Dairy Queen sign lit up one last time, help name new place

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The community is invited to come see the closed Dairy Queen sign lit up one last time on Wednesday. They also may help name the new planned ice cream shop there as well.
Mark Waicukauski is the former manager there at the closed down Dairy Queen in Carbondale. He posted on Facebook telling the people about his upcoming plans.
Waicukauski said "I would like to give my utmost thanks for all of the support the community has given me and my little ice cream shop. It has certainly made a bad situation bearable."
He said he would like to turn on the sign one more time for anyone that wants a picture of it. He plans on turning it on from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 31st.
"Come by then if you want to see it lit up," he said in the post.
Waicukauski also said he will be asking everyone to name the new independent ice cream shop that he plans on opening in lieu of the closed down Dairy Queen facility that recently shut its doors.
"Thanks again to everyone," Waicukauski said in the post.