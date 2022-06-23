Public comments wanted on proposed roundabout at Route 148 and Old Route 13

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the plan to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Illinois 148 and Old Route 13.
Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details of the project and encourage public participation from June 27 through July 15 through a new website https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/Illinois-148-and-Old-13-Roundabout.html.
The proposed roundabout will include impacts to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Detailed documentation describing the impacts and mitigation associated with the effects of Illinois 148 and Old Illinois 13 on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will be included in project materials for this meeting.
Physical copies of the project materials will also be available at the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 office from June 27 through the end of the day on July 11.
Written comments not submitted electronically should be sent to:
Illinois Department of Transportation
P.O. Box 100
Carbondale, Ill. 62903
Attn: Carrie Nelsen, IDOT District 9 Program Development Engineer
People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelsen at (618) 549-2171 ext. 280 for more information about the project.